Marble Falls basketball post Mya McMillian commits to Liberty University

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls High School senior post Mya McMillian has committed to play basketball for Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

The early signing period starts Nov. 8.

“Their campus was awesome, from the coaches to my future teammates to how much effort they put into academic efforts,” she said. “Everything is perfect. I had a few Texas schools look at me, but when I got there, it was ‘Oh, it’s Liberty.’”

Liberty University is the largest private, nonprofit university in the nation and the biggest Christian university in the world, according to its website.

The NCAA Division I program plays in the Big South Conference, which it has won, and has reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament.

“They’ve been very successful in the past,” McMillian said.

McMillian, who stands 6 feet 3 inches, averaged 15.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last year.

She first picked up a basketball in the seventh grade but got serious about the sport in high school.

The post believes she plays about 100 games in a calendar when counting the high school season, the fall league in which the Lady Mustangs participate, and her select team, AD Elite. She practices at least three times a week with her teammates and spends even more time working on her individual skills.

“I don’t know how many hours I put in over the summer,” she said. “There are so many practices, but I knew the outcome was going to be worth it.”

The daughter of Lauren and John Berkman will major in accounting and pursue a career in either forensics accounting, where she’ll examine statements for fraud or stealing, or financial accounting where she’ll advise clients of their economic affairs.

McMillian is ranked in the top 10 of her class and works at Chick-fil-A.

In addition to crediting the Berkmans, she also thanked Steve King, her AD Elite coach.

“He’s a real big reason why I’ve gotten so successful,” she said. “He truly believed in me before anyone else did.”

The Lady Mustangs begin after-school practice Wednesday, Oct. 18, and open the season at Round Rock Cedar Ridge on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

