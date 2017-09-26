Linda Jenkins, 76, of Kingsland died Sept. 24, 2017

Linda Jenkins, 76, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Sept. 24, 2017. She was born to Floyd and Lonella (Wyatt) Spears on March 16, 1941, in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Linda was a retired cardiovascular technician. She enjoyed reading, traveling, photography, and spending time with her beloved family and dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bill Jenkins of Kingsland; stepchildren, Brent Jenkins and wife Brandi of Waxahachie and Traci Jenkins of Round Rock; grandchildren, Melissa Collie and Brandon Marrs; four great-grandchildren; and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two children, Lee Ann Keller and John Putman.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematorium, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.