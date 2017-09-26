Burnet homecoming is all about community support

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — When it comes to organizing the Burnet High School homecoming festivities this week, the school district entrusted three employees, who happen to be alumni, to ensure its success.

They are teacher Bill Neve, class of 1997; Clint Mulhollan, class of 2000; and Caity Clinton, class of 2004.

“When we were kids, we walked across the field during pregame and homecoming,” Neve said. “It’s awesome. In a lot of cases, the kids we work with are the children of people we grew up with.”

Neve, who teaches pre-engineering, geometry, and construction, is in his fifth year organizing the homecoming parade, while Mulhollan is in charge of the bonfire, and Clinton will handle the pre-game show.

Neve said the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District elementary students will create artwork to be displayed in public places to help get residents fired up about homecoming.

The parade, which is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, begins on the courthouse square. Neve said more than 60 floats will participate.

“We’ve had a really good turnout the last three years,” Neve said. “The community has gotten involved to support it. I think there’s been a big push to bring spirit, pride, and honor to the community. The community is seeing the kids come out. It’s a good way to get the kids to join into that.”

Once the parade ends, participants will head to the high school for the bonfire. Neve recommends people enter the campus on Third Street instead of The Green Mile, which is the main entrance, because it will be closed.

“We’re super happy to have (the bonfire) back,” Neve said. “It was gone for four years. This is the third year in a row to have it back. It’s a tradition we like having.”

The bonfire, which will be lit by the senior class as part of tradition, also allows residents to meet members of the football team, cheerleaders, Highlandettes dance team, and band, he said.

“It’s an intimate setting,” Neve said. “On the football field or any other game, we don’t get to do that.”

The homecoming court will take the Bulldog Field turf at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, and the homecoming king and queen will be announced before the football game starts at 7:30 p.m. against the Llano Yellow Jackets.

The nominees for queen are Alyssa Arnold, Chelsea Juhnke, Maria Lopez, Julyssa Silva, and Lyndsi Woods, while king nominees are Reid Dalrymple, Sterling Galban, Tyler Torres, Ellett Vann, and Hilton Warwick.

Neve said homecoming brings out the best in the Burnet and Bertram areas, which are part of BCISD.

“Burnet is such a tight community,” he said. “It’s a tradition a grandparent can pass down to the grandkids. It’s the one time where every citizen comes together for no other reason but to support the community.”

