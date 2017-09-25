Pilot who landed pot-filled plane in Llano gets 37 months for drug trafficking

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — A federal judge on Sept. 22 sentenced a 65-year-old pilot who landed at the Llano Municipal Airport with 206 pounds of hydroponic marijuana to 37 months in federal prison for drug trafficking.

On June 28, Wayne Douglas Brunet pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute between 50 kilograms and 100 kilograms of marijuana. The plea and sentence originated from the March 20 arrest of Brunet at the Llano Municipal Airport. Llano authorities nabbed the man after he landed his 1969 Piper PA-30 Comanche airplane ladened with marijuana. According to court records, federal authorities began tracking the airplane after “it had made a suspicious flight pattern” from Oregon to Texas with one landing in Holbrook, Arizona, to refuel.

In Texas, the pilot first attempted to land in Bulverde but apparently reconsidered after spotting authorities waiting for him. According to court records, he diverted to Lago Vista but again aborted when he saw law enforcement waiting for him.

He then rerouted to Llano, where he landed just after midnight March 20. He tried to flee on foot once he landed and stopped his airplane, but a Texas Department of Public Safety Air Unit apprehended him.

Along with the marijuana, officers found approximately $5,400 in the airplane.

On top of the prison term, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks ordered Brunet to pay a $5,000 fine, serve three years on supervised release following his prison term, and forfeit his airplane, the $5,400 found in the plane, and $3,000 worth of prepaid cards law enforcement seized as well.

Brunet has been in federal custody since his arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Devlin prosecuted the case. Homeland Security Investigations agents investigated the case with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations Center, the DPS air unit, and the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

