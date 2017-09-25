Burnet fire crews save two homes in brush fire path, issue alert

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

BURNET — Increasing wind speeds and more dry brush prompted fire officials to issue a warning in areas where outdoor burning and other open fire activities occur.

The warning follows a brush fire that ignited a runaway blaze at about 3 p.m. Sept. 22 just off Skyline Circle in Burnet, where fire officials asked for a voluntary evacuation.

Carrying billowing smoke and scorching 20 acres, the blaze in the northwest part of the city threatened two homes and hastened several fire agencies to respond.

“We had two houses that were threatened at one point that we had to protect,” said city of Burnet Deputy Fire Chief Leland Raiford. “We set up the engine companies at the properties to push the fire back away from the houses.”

Crews from the cities of Burnet and Bertram as well as volunteer firefighters from Buchanan Dam, Cassie, Hoover’s Valley, and Oakalla doused the blaze over at least an eight-hour period.

“I would start using some caution with the winds blowing in and the dry conditions,” Raiford said. “Don’t leave burns unattended when you’re burning outside, and check the wind conditions.”

As of Sept. 25, Burnet County residents could continue to conduct controlled burning; however, neighboring Llano County reinstated an outdoor burn ban.

Whether a burn ban is in place or not, fire officials offered a word of caution.

“All the rain we had over the summer has caused some overgrowth,” Raiford said. “It causes it to be more brush to burn, more fuel to burn.

“They need to call the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office before they burn,” he added.

To contact BCSO, call (512) 756-8080.

connie@thepicayune.com