Norma Jean Buth, 87, of Temple died Sept. 20, 2017

A funeral service for Norma Jean Buth, 87, of Temple is 10 a.m. Sept. 27 at Dossman Funeral Home, 2525 N. Main in Belton. Burial is 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Visitation is 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Buth died Sept. 20, 2017, in a Harker Heights hospital. She was born Aug. 1, 1930, in Austin, the daughter of Forrest Edward Hocker and Edith Pauline Maners Hocker.

She married Woodrow William Airhart, who preceded her in death in 1981.

She worked for many years as the business manager for a dentist’s office, retiring in 1989.

She later married William “Bill” Buth on July 10, 1996, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mr. Buth preceded her in death in 2012. Mrs. Buth moved to Temple in 2012. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple.

Survivors include son, Glen William Airhart and wife Donna of College Station; daughters, Judy Mezick and husband Roger of College Station and Brenda Parker and husband Paul of Temple; grandchildren, Briana Meltzer and husband Michael, Gerad Airhart and wife Jessica, Drew Airhart and wife McKenna, Kayla Airhart, Mindi Pearce and husband Everett, Keith Parker and wife Rasena, Amy Swinney and husband Scott, and Morgan Culp and husband Phillip; and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Robinson, Kaleb Swinney, Adaline Swinney, Eloise Marie Airhart, Maylee Pearce, Jessa Pearce, and Dalton Pearce.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.