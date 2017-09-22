Nonprofit Hill Country Community Theatre receives Martin Foundation donation

COTTONWOOD SHORES — The Hill Country Community Theatre recently received $10,000 from the Martin Foundation.

Foundation trustees Charlie Keiser, Robert Klaeger, and Larson Lloyd donated the money to the nonprofit theater, whose mission is to present and promote quality theater and related programs that entertain, educate, and encourage community support of performance arts.

“The Hill Country Community Theatre is honored to be supported by the Martin Foundation,” Executive Director Mike Rademaekers said. “We are thrilled to be recognized by these community leaders.”

The Martin Foundation was established in 1992 in honor of David and Patsy Martin to support civic endeavors and was overseen by their son, Sam Martin, until his death in January 2017. Sam Martin was an amateur magician and involved in the creation of the Hill Country Community Theatre as well as being one of its early supporters.

Founded in 1985, the Hill Country Community Theatre is one of the oldest continuously operating community theaters in Texas.