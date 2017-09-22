David John Daniels, 75, of Kingsland died Sept. 20, 2017

David John Daniels, 75, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away Sept. 20, 2017. He was born to Lloyd and Martha (Holmes) Daniels on Feb. 3, 1942, in Stillwater, Minnesota.

After proudly serving the United States of America in the Army, David worked as a salesman for 3M Corp. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching hockey, and going on cruises. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

David is survived by his wife, Isla of Kingsland; daughter Christine Tarter and husband Donny of Trenton; son Michael Daniels of Burleson; daughter Joann Speairs and husband Scott of Aledo; daughter Judy Daniels of Euless; daughter Katherine Allen and husband Bo of New Braunfels; seven grandchildren; and brother, Jim Daniels of Minnesota.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

A rosary is 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 201 Dalton Circle in Horseshoe Bay. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with lunch served after the Mass. Interment is 3 p.m. at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery on Park Road 4 in Burnet.

Arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.