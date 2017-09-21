Historic Fuchs House in Horseshoe Bay to undergo refurbishment

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — Community leaders plan to breath new life into the historic Fuchs House, which has roots in the early pioneer settlements of Burnet County.

Pronounced “Fox” House by many, the former dwelling, with its modern-day address in the 1300 block of Stagecoach, was built by Conrad L. Fuchs in the 1880s to raise his family, which included six children.

Through the decades, the structure has served as a home, a school house, a post office, a stagecoach stop, and a place for social gatherings.

“The home and land that it occupies is one of the early examples of what the settlements of this area of the Hill Country were all about,” said Francie Dix, chairwoman of the city of Horseshoe Bay Fuchs House Advisory Committee.

Horseshoe Bay acquired the property and structure from Horseshoe Bay Resort officials in August. A state historical marker was placed at the site in 1972.

“Individuals in this case, coming all the way from Germany, settling here, making a living, carving out a beautiful country area,” Dix added. “It is an important part of our history that has either been forgotten or is way back in the memory of many of the people in this area.”

The marker offers details of Fuchs, who was “born in Germany in 1834, came to Texas in 1845 with his parents, Pastor and Mrs. Adolf Fuchs, who settled in Austin County. The Fuchs family moved into this area of Burnet County in 1853.”

To learn more, Dix is inviting the public to an upcoming town hall meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Horseshoe Bay City Hall, 1 Community Drive.

The meeting comes on the heels of a Sept. 18 tour with city and county officials that was aimed at generating more interest and forging partnerships for the restoration effort.

Burnet County Judge James Oakley attended the tour.

“What a neat setting. It’s on top of a hill. The breezeway, the wood floors, the rock work, the setting,” he said. “It’s like stepping back in time.”

Oakley described the structure as a potential tourism asset.

“You have so many limited opportunities to have historic places,” he said. “We need to do what we can to preserve them, for all of us to reflect and let our youth see.

“That’s something that’s right up our alley in the tourism department to be able to preserve historic buildings,” he added, referencing potential earmarked funding for the project. “I look forward to being a long-term partner with this Fuchs House being a part of what Burnet County has to offer.”

Dix said she hopes to generate more interest from the public in the project during the upcoming town hall meeting.

“We’re very excited by bringing the house back to a state that is pristine, in giving people something they can be proud of (and) enjoy and learn about the background of this area,” she added.

To volunteer or donate, email Dix at fdix@tstar.net.

connie@thepicayune.com