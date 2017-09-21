Faith Academy on the road against Austin St. Stephen’s

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Two teams looking for their first victory of the season will meet Friday, Sept. 22.

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls Flames (0-3, 0-0 Division III, District 4, Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) travel to Austin St. Stephen’s (0-2), 6500 St. Stephen’s Drive in Austin. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

St. Stephen’s runs a version of the spread offense led by sophomore quarterback George Breckwoldt. The team will mix in some zone-read plays, where the quarterback will watch the defensive end to see if he’ll chase the running back or stay with the quarterback. If the defender stays with the quarterback, Breckwoldt will hand the ball to the running back. If the defender chases the running back, Breckwoldt will pull the ball away from the running back and go in the opposite direction of the defender.

Defensively, St. Stephens uses a 3-3 stack defense, which means it has three linemen, three linebackers, and five defensive backs to defend spread offenses.

Flames head coach Pete Rhoades said both teams are similar in number of players on the roster.

“Size-wise, we match up,” he said. “That team is older as far as experience.”

The primary key for the Flames, he added, is limiting turnovers.

During the last two games, Faith suffered eight turnovers in the first half that have contributed to double-digit deficits.

“If we can keep from putting the ball on the ground, we should have a successful evening,” Rhoades said. “I think if we can play mistake-free football, we should be fine. When you turn the ball over early, you dig yourself a hole that’s difficult to get out of.”

