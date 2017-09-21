Ervin ‘Buddy’ Miller, 83, of Llano died Sept. 19, 2017

Ervin “Buddy” Miller, 83, of Llano, Texas, passed away Sept. 19, 2017. Buddy was born in Pierce Junction, Texas, on Sept. 12, 1934.

He married Nita Miller on Nov. 19, 1969. They were married for 47 years.

Buddy worked as a mechanic for 30 years until he turned his love for cooking into a full-time business. He loved to spend his time fishing, hunting, and bargain shopping. He cherished his time with his family and numerous grandchildren. He looked forward to cooking on the patio for anyone who wanted to eat, and he could sell an ice cube to an Eskimo.

Anyone who had the privilege of knowing him well understood: There was a right way, a wrong way, and a Buddy Miller way.

Buddy is survived by his spouse, Nita Miller; son Bobby Bollier and wife Donna; son Bubba Bollier; daughter, Kay Bollier Griffith; son David Miller and wife Lorraine; daughter-in-law Marty Miller; grandson Bryn Hale and wife Cassidy; granddaughter Michele DuBose; granddaughter Nickie LeJeune and husband Blake; grandson Kyle Leyendecker; granddaughter Ashton Bollier; granddaughter Victoria Bollier; grandson Bryan Smith; grandson Daylon Smith; granddaughter Nicole Parker and husband Bradley; granddaughter Jessica Griffith; grandson Chance Miller and wife Paige; grandson Cody Miller; sister Margie Williamson; sister Lois Williamson and husband F.D; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Tony Miller; mother, Emma Miller; son Ricky Miller; and brother, Ernest Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Llano Crawfish Open, 303 Texas 71 East, Llano, TX 78643; or American Cancer Society, 2433 Ridgepoint Drive, Suite B, Austin, TX 78754.

Arrangements by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.