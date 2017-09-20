After loss, Burnet looks to bounce back against hungry Austin Crockett

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The best remedy for a loss is to play a game as quickly as possible.

Fortunately for the Burnet Bulldogs (2-1, 0-0 District 13-4A Division I), they have a game a day earlier than normal after a 56-7 setback to Fredericksburg on Sept. 15.

Burnet travels to Austin Crockett on Thursday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Burger Stadium, 3200 Jones Road in Austin.

The pregame show and contest are on KMPN 95.9 FM beginning at 7 p.m. You can also listen to the game at KBEYFM.com.

Fans shouldn’t expect to face a winless Crockett team (District 25-5A) that won’t fight, head coach Kurt Jones said, adding he sees improvement on both sides of the ball for the Cougars.

“We’re going on the road to their place,” Jones said. “We know we’re going to have play our best game of the year.”

The Cougars are led by senior quarterback Ryan Waugh, who has completed 33 of 60 passes for 360 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions and has 59 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Other top players are senior receivers Keon Franklin, who has 17 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown, and Mekhi Ball, who has nine catches for 92 yards and 27 carries for 191 yards and three touchdowns.

Look for speed sweeps and play-action passes.

“The strength of their team is the skill positions,” Jones said. “They are dangerous. They have our full attention.”

Crockett’s defense is led by its secondary, which has speed capable of staying stride for stride with receivers and running backs or can close quickly, making it difficult for explosive plays.

In addition, senior defensive tackles Sergei Esparza and Josh Alvarado “come off the ball well,” Jones said.

Burnet will counter with sophomore quarterback Chandler Galban, who has completed 44 of 68 passes for 375 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions; senior running back Ian Carter, who has 50 carries for 466 yards and two touchdowns; and senior receiver Sterling Galban, who has 23 catches for 203 yards.

Since the Cougars have yet to win a game, the Bulldogs know they’re facing a hungry team, Jones said.

“But we’re hungry to get back on the winning side,” Jones said. “It’s hard for me to say losing is a good thing. I don’t know many good coaches who think it is. We faced a good team in Fredericksburg.”

