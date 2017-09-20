Llano County Jail bookings for Sept. 12-18, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 12-18, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lucas Dacona Allen, 46, of Llano was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of driving while intoxicated and illegal dumping of litter/leaving refuse on the highway. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cody Shane Amidon, 46, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of driving while license is invalid and public order crimes Class C. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Bradley Scott Barnard, 30, was arrested Sept. 17 on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Bradley Christopher Batten, 27, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 12 for motion to revoke probation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ricky Wayne Chamberlain, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 15 on a charge of morals and decency Class C. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Vernon Joseph Denson, 30, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of driving while license is invalid and public nuisance-dog at large and for violation of a promise to appear. He was released Sept. 16 with credit for time served.

Christopher Ray Dobbs, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Joseph Patrick Dugat, 42, of Marathon was arrested Sept. 16 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Erika Lenee Finmark, 48, of Llano was arrested Sept. 13 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Martin Griego, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Zachary Ryan Helm, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Braden Hoffman, 39, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving. He was released the following day after posting a $31,750 bond.

Sasha Lea Hooper, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 14 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Eron Martinez-Garcia, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of unlawfully carrying a handgun-license holder and driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information was available.

Tammy Lane Nelson, 56, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12 on a liquor violation Class C. She was released the following day with a promise to appear.

Brant Monroe Nichols, 47, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of possession of marijuana and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,250 bond.

Halston Wayne Sawyer, 19, of Llano was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and criminal trespass. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffery Paul Shelton, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 13 for failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Eddie Carel Smith, 61, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12 for liquor violation Class C. He was released the following day with a promise to appear.

Stacey Wayne Stone, 38, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 15 for liquor violation Class C. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Krystal Diane Thompson, 34, of Taylor was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and traffic offenses Class C. No bond or release information was available.

Cindy Lou Yonker, 56, of Llano was arrested Sept. 12 on liquor violation Class C. She was released the following day on a promise to appear.