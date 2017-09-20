Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 13-19, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 13-19, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Angella Lynn Cook, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 13 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) for capias pro fine-failure to appear. She was released the following day after paying a fine.

Mary Jo Hernandez, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 13 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and on an indictment-bail jumping/failure to appear. She was released the following day after posting bond.

Theodore Jason Larison, 34, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO on an indictment-diverting a controlled substance for personal use. No bond or release information was available.

Christina Fay Love, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO on an indictment-accident involving an injury. No bond or release information was available.

Barry Alan Swahn, 57, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO for a commitment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Wilmer Marroquin-Recinos, 28, was arrested Sept. 14 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Kaylyn Michelle Morris, 23, of Kerrville was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Quentin Naylor-Smarrito, 24, of Florence was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Lauren Elizabeth Nielsen, 29, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Clifford Wayne Perkins, 35, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO for SRA-theft of property. He was released the same day to an outside agency.

Kevin Jonathan Reza, 19, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 14 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Lazaro Reza, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 14 by BPD on charges of no driver’s license and driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 and for bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Michael William Ridgway, 25, of Kerrville was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Felix Ruelas Jr., 27, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 14 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of public intoxication. He was released Sept. 18 on personal recognizance.

Marcos Ruiz, 29, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Sandra Lynn Whitworth, 43, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 14 by BPD on a charge of dog at large. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Owen Burns, 20, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 15 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Eddie Coronado, 25, of Llano was arrested Sept. 15 by MFPD on a charge of hindering apprehension/prosecution. He was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Daryl Quentin Dorsett, 48, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 15 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and theft. No bond or release information was available.

Arturo Espino-Martinez, 23, of Austin was arrested Sept. 15 by LPSO on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and no driver’s license and on an immigration hold. No bond or release information was available.

Darryl Carlton Gill, 30, of Santa Fe, Texas, was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO for failure to appear-resisting arrest/search/or transport, failure to appear-criminal mischief, and failure to appear-terroristic threat. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Wayne Greenseth, 30, of Canyon Lake was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO for motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Macario Llamas, 29, of Austin was arrested Sept. 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. He was released the following day per order.

Thomas Edward Lowe, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day per order.

Juan Carlos Maldonado, 42, was arrested Sept. 15 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Sept. 18 to ICE.

Jose Alfred Martinez-Turcio, 43, was arrested Sept. 15 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Sept. 18 to ICE.

Lauren Elizabeth Nielsen, 29, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $16,500 bond.

Dayne Steven Perry, 18, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 15 by MFPD on a charge of consumption of alcohol by a minor. No bond or release information was available.

Reyna Marie Ramirez, 30, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 15 by MFPD on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Henry Justin Roe IV, 32, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 15 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Walter Jake Rozell, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

German Sorto-Marquez, 28, was arrested Sept. 15 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released Sept. 18 to ICE.

Wesley Scot Stone, 24, of Kempner was arrested Sept. 15 by LPSO for a parole violation and on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person. No bond or release information was available.

Charles Frank West, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 15 by LPSO for failure to appear-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Richard Duane White, 39, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 15 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Jacob Bryan Wieweck, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 15 by MFPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Marcus Lee Bennett, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 16 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Joseph Stephen Calhoun, 30, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 16 by BPD on a charge of driving while license invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Ricky Lee Cavins, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16 by DPS on charges of driving while license is invalid and possession of a controlled substance. He was released Sept. 19 after posting a $5,000 bond.

Marcus Lee Henninger, 41, of Katy was arrested Sept. 16 by GSPD on charges of assault on a public servant and resisting arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Deborah Jo Lucksinger, 52, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16 by BPD for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear, and capias pro fine-public intoxication. She was released the following day to an outside agency.

Destiny Peace Montgomery, 54, of Ingram was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Sue Noblin, 46, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16 by DPS on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Jamie Renee Pena, 35, of Houston was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the following day per order.

Roland Vasquez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 16 by GSPD on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and assault by contact-family violence.

Gary Donnell Williams, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 16 by MFPD for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Robert Paul Allen, 28, of Hamilton was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO for surety withdrawal-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Arthur Paul Dybowski III, 46, was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Ladik Joseph Ermis, 29, of San Marcos was arrested Sept. 17 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Joel Garza Martinez, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 17 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD) on a charge of assault by threat. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Zenaida Mendoza-Ramirez, 49, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 17 by ICE on an immigration detainer. She was released the following day to ICE.

Joshua Anthony Rodriguez, 33, of Houston was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Alex Tarvin, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO on charges of credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Francisco Corrales, 35, of Center Point was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO for surety released-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

James Keith Jones, 50, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BPD for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Slater Light, 38, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Carlos Maldonado, 42, was arrested Sept. 18 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Christopher Isaac Martinez, 19, was arrested Sept. 18 by MFPD on charges of assault causing bodily injury, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest/detention, possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and terroristic threat causing fear. No bond or release information was available.

Phillip Sean Willsey, 51, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 18 by DPS on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $6,500 bond.

Randal Altamirano, 34, of Austin was arrested Sept. 19 by ICE on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Allison Rae Anderson, 45, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 19 by DPS on an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Wayne Bell, 38, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO for a parole violation-failure to register. No bond or release information was available.

Fabricio Luciano Bienbenu, 18, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 19 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug and for capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia and capias pro fine-minor in possession. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Diego Celaya, 38, of Universal City was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Scott Alan Formby, 33, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 19 by LPSO on warrants for capias pro fine-no driver’s license, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and a parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Nicholas Leon Gray, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO on a charge of harassment. No bond or release information was available.

Marcus Lee Henninger, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO for a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Laurie Michelle LaGrone, 41, of Temple was arrested Sept. 19 by the Burnet County Precinct 1 constable (CONST1) for violation of probation-unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Francisca Lino-Trinidad, 50, was arrested Sept. 19 by ICE on an immigration hold. No bond or release information was available.

Conrad Magana, 19, was arrested Sept. 19 by LPSO for motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Christopher Michael Mantia, 28, of Kempner was arrested Sept. 19 by LPSO for motion to revoke-forgery of financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Tracy Meredith, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO for a parole hold. No bond or release information was available.

Trace Jerrett Musser, 19, of Kempner was arrested Sept. 19 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, and theft of property, and for surety surrender-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Edwin Phelps, 29, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 19 by LPSO on a commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Crystal Joy Tendick, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19 by MFPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.