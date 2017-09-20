Categorized | Obituaries

Billy Mitchell, 83, of Copperas Cove died Sept. 17, 2017

Billy Mitchell, 83, of Copperas Cove, passed away September 17, 2017. He was born in Sparta, Tennessee, to Norman and Lula Mae Mitchell on June 23, 1934.

Bill spent 20-plus years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He met his wife, Maryann, in Germany while in the military.

He is survived by his son, Norman Mitchell (Teresa) of Copperas Cove; grandchildren, Erik Mitchell (Jennifer) of Killeen and Travis Mitchell (Vanessa) of Copperas Cove; and step-grandchild, Jacob Compston (Charles Chester) and great-grandchild Lillian Grace Mitchell of Killeen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Billy had a great passion for hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 1805 U.S. 281 North in Marble Falls, (830) 693-4373. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home.

