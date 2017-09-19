Local sheriffs join forces to cook for Harvey first responders

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LAMPASAS — Area sheriff’s offices have joined forces to collect donations and supplies for an upcoming trip to Aransas County, where they will cook hot meals for first responders in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Lampasas County Sheriff Jesse Ramos has organized the effort with sheriffs and staff from counties including Blanco, Brown, Burnet, Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, and Mills.

Peace officers and support staff plan to serve crews in the Rockport-Port Aransas areas from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1.

“What we’re going to do is go down there and feed people. They’ll have brisket, pulled pork, hot dogs, and things like that,” Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said. “There’s still a lot of places that don’t have electricity down there. They’re eating sandwiches or what they can, so we want to provide a hot meal for them.”

The trip involves more than just serving meals. Sheriff’s personnel are currently collecting donations in the form of grocery store gift cards, safety supplies and equipment, cleaning products, baby goods, and new clothing.

The following is a list of items the public can donate: new packaged socks, underwear, and T-shirts of all sizes; toiletries; diapers, diaper wipes, and baby formula; ball caps; box fans; cleaning supplies such as rubber gloves, spray bottles, trash bags, safety glasses, work gloves, mops, brooms, shovels, five-gallon buckets, dust pans, disinfecting wipes, and bleach solvents; mosquito and bug repellents; ropes; and tarps.

Those volunteering to participate in the project will also lend law enforcement resources and support.

“All of our units are fully equipped. We can program in the radio (dispatch) station, and as soon as they get there, they’ll be able to go to work to relieve some of the first responders,” Boyd said.

To help raise money for food items, the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is also selling chances on a Mossberg Patriot .308-caliber deer rifle combo (a vortex crossfire II 3-9X40, a dead-hold BDC recital optics).

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five and can be purchased at the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, 410 E. Fourth St. in Lampasas. The drawing is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Coordinators chose to promote the project using an excerpt from a traditional gospel hymn, “Brothers, Let Us Be Your Servant.”

“A lot of the first responders don’t even have home to go to. It’s brothers-in-arms,” Boyd said. “Help your brothers and sisters in these situations.”

To find out more about the prize giveaway tickets or schedule a donation drop-off, call LCSO at (512) 556-8255.

Also, people can drop off items at the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, 1601 E. Polk St. in Burnet, or call (512) 756-8080.

