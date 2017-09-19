Llano’s Sandstone Street Bed and Breakfast wins BBB’s Torch Award for Ethics

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — When you do things right, you sometimes get rewarded. That’s what Virginia and Jack Walker and their staff at Sandstone Street Bed and Breakfast learned Sept. 13.

The Llano business was one of four organizations selected by the Better Business Bureau serving the Heart of Texas for its 2017 Torch Awards for Ethics. The honor goes to businesses that exemplify ethical behavior and display integrity in all aspects of its operations.

The Torch Awards competition is open to all for-profit businesses with headquarters in BBB Austin’s 105-county service area. Businesses submit entry to the BBB Austin for consideration, and a panel of independent volunteer business and community leaders review the entries and choose winners based on a specific set of criteria.

“We’re honored to be acknowledged for our ethical business practices,” said Virgina Walker, president of Sandstone Street Bed and Breakfast, a three-bedroom, family-owned lodging business located at 508 E. Sandstone St. in Llano. The Walkers opened the bed and breakfast in November 2012 in one of Llano’s oldest homes near the courthouse square. It is a full-service bed and breakfast serving not only overnight guests but also as a venue for weddings, luncheons, bridge games, and afternoon tea parties.

Carrie A. Hunt, president and CEO for BBB serving the Heart of Texas, presented the award to Walker and the staff Sept. 13.

“We applaud the contributions this business has shown in upholding a trustworthy marketplace,” Hurt said.

Go to sandstonestreetbnb.com for more on Sandstone Street Bed and Breakfast.

editor@thepicayune.com