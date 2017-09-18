Willis ‘Earl’ Edwards Jr., 88, of Llano died Sept. 15, 2017

Willis “Earl” Edwards Jr. of Llano, Texas, was born Nov. 28, 1928, on the family farm in Floyd County to Willis Earl Edwards Sr. and Lola V. Porterfield Edwards. He went to be with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2017, at his home due to complications from years of Parkinson’s disease.

He grew up on the family farm and rode horseback to a small rural school and graduated from Floydada High School in 1946. Earl was very active in 4-H during his public school years and was on a state champion Dairy Judging Team, on which he was high-point individual.

He enrolled in Texas A&M in the fall of 1946, two weeks late due to a judging contest, and having never seen the campus. While there, he was a member of a national champion Dairy Judging Team. Earl graduated in 1950 as a distinguished student.

While at Texas A&M, Earl was introduced to Claire Nell Williams, and they married Feb. 12, 1951. They lived and farmed in Floyd County for 15 years. During this time, they became parents to four children, who were involved in 4-H and all aspects of farming. In 1965, they moved to the family ranch in Llano County, where they continued to be active in 4-H and sports in Llano ISD.

He loved the country, cattle, sports, especially high school sports, his family and Texas A&M. Though raised as a Methodist, he loved attending First Baptist Church with his family and hearing Bro. Rick Cundieff preach.

Earl was very involved with his ranching community. He served on the Appraisal District Board, Llano ASCS, Farm Bureau Board, as president of the Hill Country Livestock Raisers Association, and the Junior Livestock Show Association. He missed one varsity football game in 40 years, which led to his receiving the Jacket of the Year Award in 2011.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; sister Sue Fite; brothers-in-law Frank Fite, Maxey McKnight, and Darrel Davis; sister-in-law Margaret Dotson; his lifelong friend Macyl Orman; and his precious daughter Marilyn Claire.

He is survived by his wife, Claire; daughters Cynthia Lang and husband Clinton and Jamie Bond and husband Gerald; and son Bill Edwards and wife Sandi, all of Llano. Also surviving him are seven grandchildren, Casey Mayo and husband James of Ralls, Travis Bond of Crosbyton, Michael Lang and wife Linda of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jodie Bond of Kingsland, Brian Edwards of Llano, Andrew Bond of Llano, and Kelli Berry and husband Josh of Petersburg. Great-grandchildren are Samantha, Isabella, Claire and Laila Mayo, Marcus Lang, Chase Merritt, and Skylar and Riley Berry.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is Sept. 18 at Honey Creek Cemetery with Brother Rick Cundieff officiating.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.