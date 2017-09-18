Johnny ‘Roby’ Robert Veteto III, 64, of Granite Shoals died Sept. 10, 2017

Johnny “Roby” Robert Veteto III, 64, of Granite Shoals, Texas, passed away Sept. 10, 2017. He was born to Johnny R. Veteto Jr. and Reba (Evers) Veteto on June 19,1953, in San Antonio.

Roby moved from San Antonio to Granite Shoals in 1965. He graduated from Marble Falls High School in 1972.

Roby was a member of First Baptist Church of Granite Shoals and a longtime resident of Granite Shoals. He dedicated his life to the family-owned business as an A/C and heating technician. He had a vast knowledge in all fields of construction and service. Roby was one of those good ol’ boys you hear about but rarely see. He was always willing to help anyone he crossed paths with. He never met a stranger.

Roby is survived by his son, Johnny “J.R.” Veteto IV and wife Misty; grandchildren, Nicholas Veteto and Brittany Ratliff (Michael); and great-grandson, Stetson, all from Kingsland. He is also survived by sisters, Deborah Graff of New Mexico, Renee Veteto of Granite Shoals, and Janice Turman of Kingsland; brother Sandy (Jan) Comstock of Granite Shoals; and many nieces and nephews.

Roby was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack W. Veteto.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park Cemetery on Park Road 4 in Burnet.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. Go to putnamcares.com.