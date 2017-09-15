Fredericksburg too much for Burnet in 56-7 rout

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

BURNET — The Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies scored 21 points in the first quarter putting the Burnet Bulldogs in a corner they just couldn’t work themselves out of as the Billies went on to win 56-7.

“I’ve been telling anyone who would listen that this is the best Fredericksburg team I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Burnet head football coach Kurt Jones said. “They have a little bit of everything — size, speed. They’re fast on offense, quick on defense.

“But we didn’t help ourselves in that first quarter giving up three touchdowns,” Jones added.

Turnovers bit the Bulldogs, and hard in the first quarter. Fredericksburg’s Hobbs Price intercepted a Chandler Galban pass on the Bulldogs’ first drive and returned it deep into Burnet territory.

A few plays later, Fredericksburg’s William Sebera bounced in for a 12-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs couldn’t muster much on their next drive and set up to punt. This time, Price returned the punt 80 yard for the Billies’ second touchdown of the night. Burnet coughed up the ball on the next drive, setting up Fredericksburg’s third score in the first quarter to go up 21-0.

The Billies worked their way out to a 34-0 lead before Burnet got things going.

The Bulldogs started on their 5-yard line and began working their way down the field. Eventually, they made it to the Billies’ 13-yard line, where Chandler Galban connected with Ian Carter for a touchdown with 5:11 remaining in the first half.

But that would be the end of Burnet’s scoring, while Fredericksburg added 22 more points to the board.

“We had some good, methodical drives there in the second half, but we just couldn’t get any points out of them,” Jones said.

The loss drops Burnet to 2-1 on the season as they head into a short week. The Bulldogs play Austin Crockett at Burger Center in Austin on Thursday, Sept. 21, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“We’ll go watch films and learn from our mistakes,” Jones added. “We’ll keep coaching, and (the players) will keep learning.”

daniel@thepicayune.com