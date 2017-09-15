Coach recognizes Faith players’ effort, stamina in loss

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost 51-6 to San Antonio TMI on Sept. 15.

The Flames (0-3, 0-0 Division 3, District 4 of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) suffered two turnovers in the first quarter that led to two touchdowns for the Panthers.

TMI also returned an interception for a touchdown to take a 33-0 halftime lead.

Faith’s only touchdown came on a 2-yard run by senior Garrett Henderson in the fourth quarter.

Despite their three losses, Flames head coach Pete Rhoades has nothing but praise for his players, who make up a small roster.

“Our kids never come off the field,” he said. “We’ve only had cramping issues twice. I’m really proud of them, I really am. When they come off the field after the game, there’s nothing left. It’s a very quiet bus ride back because they’re exhausted.”

The Flames have one player who suffered a season-ending injury, which has forced freshmen Mason Thornley and Payton Ferguson into learning to be lead blockers in the offense. Rhoades said he’s happy with their progress.

“They stepped in and did a good job,” he said. “That season-ending injury has changed the way we’ll move the ball.”

That means the Flames are back to having a roster of 14 players. One of the Flames told the coach that after every change of possession, he sees a new face he must line up against, but that Flame rarely exits the field because there are only two reserves and others might need the rest.

“That speaks about the character of our kids,” Rhoades said. “Our kids have done a phenomenal job of working through the mental challenges of playing with limited numbers.”

The Flames travel to Austin St. Stephens on Friday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Frank Denius Field on the St. Stephens campus, 6500 St. Stephen’s Drive in Austin.

jfierro@thepicayune.com