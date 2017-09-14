Burnet Bulldogs hosts two-QB Fredericksburg in home opener

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — After two consecutive road games, the Burnet High School football team will get to enjoy its own Bulldog Field for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 District 13-4A Division I) welcome Fredericksburg (2-0, 0-0 District 14-4A Division I) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to Bulldog Field, 1000 The Green Mile in Burnet.

The pregame show and contest are on KMPN 95.9 FM beginning at 7 p.m. You can also listen to the game at KBEYFM.com.

While Burnet is coming off a 27-14 win over Marble Falls on Sept. 8, Fredericksburg crushed Austin Travis 59-0.

Bulldogs head coach Kurt Jones said the players and coaches are looking forward to competing in front of a home crowd, especially since he believes this Fredericksburg team is the best he’s seen on film since he began working at Burnet in the early 2000s.

What makes the Billies’s balanced offense so difficult to defend is the two-quarterback system of senior Will Flannery and junior Hobbs Price. Fredericksburg is averaging 480 yards of total offense a game.

Flannery has completed nine of 24 passes for 248 yards with a touchdown and an interception and has five carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Price has 11 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns and has completed three of seven passes for 42 yards.

“Flannery throws it well on the move, and Price can throw it,” Jones said. “Price is quick and can run and can hurt you. We’ll have to defend both the run and the pass well.”

Price played at China Spring last year as a free safety and quarterback.

Junior running back William Sebera has 26 rushes for 197 yards and a touchdown, and senior receiver Sean Majors has four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Jones said the Fredericksburg offensive line does a great job of pass protection and run blocking.

“I’m most impressed when they are running downhill,” he said.

He praised the Billies’s defense because of its athleticism.

“It’s probably the best Fredericksburg defense I’ve seen,” he said.

The unit starts with senior defensive tackle Cullen Yates, who stands 6 feet 1 inch and weighs 236 pounds. He has eight tackles, two sacks, and three hurries.

“He has good size, super athletic, and is very quick,” Jones said.

The Bulldogs will also have to account for senior outside linebacker Caleb Wilkins, who has nine tackles already.

Jones said Burnet must be efficient, tackle well, protect the football, and improve on special teams.

“Our offensive line has to be able to slow down their pressure,” he added. “The Fredericksburg defense wants to be quick and aggressive.”

The Bulldogs will get a glimpse of what several of their district opponents want to do offensively, Jones said. He believes this game will help his team for what’s coming.

