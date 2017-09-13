Llano County Jail bookings for the period of Sept. 5-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Sept. 5-12, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mike Jefferson Baughman, 19, of Llano was arrested Sept. 8 for a motion to adjudicate guilt-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Allen Bolen, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 8 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Rayford Dan Burnam, 72, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 9 for failure to appear-lewd immoral/indecent conduct. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Kiya Michelle Butler, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

James Carl Camp, 36, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Tony Randall Clark, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 10 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Philippe Joseph Dezaux, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Elizabeth Alejandro Diaz, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Desmond Jawon Hagans, 22, of Llano was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of speeding and speeding in a school zone. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Seth Ashton Harbin, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $58,320 bond.

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility. No bond or release information was available.

Steven Shane Johns, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 6 on a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

James Lilly, 38, of Austin was arrested Sept. 5 for a commitment order. He was transported Sept. 7 to the Burnet County Jail.

Keith Taylor Mize, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $4,000 bond.

Donald Ray Riggs, 35, of San Saba was arrested Sept. 8 on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and failure to identify as a fugitive and for an administrative release violation. No bond or release information was available.

Jacob Robles, 25, of Llano was arrested Sept. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting an $8,000 bond.

Haltson Wayne Sawyer, 19, of Llano was arrested Sept. 5 on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was released the following day after posting a $20,000 bond.

Harley Brook Sharrock, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 7 on a charge of backing up without safety-unsafe backing and for an administrative release violation. He was released the following day to the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Jonathan Ryan Williams, 23, of Llano was arrested Sept. 8 for RTA-theft of property. He was released the same day after posting a $15,000 bond.