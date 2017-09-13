Burnet County Jail bookings for the period of Sept. 6-12

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 6-12, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mikki Lee Allen, 20, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 6 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for surety surrender-driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day to an outside agency.

Phillip Dean Anderson, 80, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 6 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of assault by contact-family violence. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kara Renee Brown, 34, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO for motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. She was released Sept. 8 with credit for time served.

Allison Nicole Clarkson, 33, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug. She was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Michele Annette Cody, 42, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $35,000 bond.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Brandy Marie Leon, 32, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 6 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for bond surrender-possession of a controlled substance and bond forfeiture/failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Mandy Renee Walla McMeans, 36, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO on charges of no driver’s license and expired license plate/registration. She was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Dalton James Phillips, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO for capias pro fine-public intoxication, capias pro fine-speeding, and capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Stephanie Autumn Roberts, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 6 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released the following day after posting a $17,500 bond.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released Sept. 11 after posting a $16,500 bond.

Lori Ann Barton, 32, of Longview was arrested Sept. 7 by BCSO for surety surrender-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, surety surrender-forgery of a financial instrument, surety surrender-possession of marijuana, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, and surety surrender-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Nathan Lloyd Deitchler, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 7 by BCSO for failure to appear-purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor and on charges of displaying an expired single-state registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 7 by BPD for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Pedro Martinez Garcia, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 7 by BPD on charges of driving while license is invalid, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Benjamin Braden Hoffman, 39, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Sept. 7 by DPS on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Michael Zachary Tippie, 17, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 7 by BPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 7 by HBPD on charges of credit/debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Aaryan Corbett Amburgey, 26, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO for failure to appear-reckless driving, bond forfeiture-unauthorized use of a vehicle, failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, and bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Freddy Baldomero, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 8 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a detainer. He was released the same day to ICE.

Lori Ann Barton, 32, of Longview was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on a charge of theft of service. No bond or release information was available.

Brandon Keith Beauchamp, 31, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 8 by LPSO for failure to appear-intoxication assault with a vehicle and bond surrender-evading arrest/detention. No bond or release information was available.

Billy R. Bruns, 58, was arrested Sept. 8 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Terry Allen Cannon, 65, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on an indictment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Keanu James Contreras, 21, of New Braunfels was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO for AFSS-prohibited weapon. No bond or release information was available.

David Jacob Evans, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on an indictment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juanita Martinez Garcia, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on charges of driving while license is invalid and expired registration and for failure to appear. She was released Sept. 11 after posting a $750 bond.

Jerry James Guidry Sr., 40, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Edward William Manicom III, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 8 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Johnny Millroy Maynard Jr., 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on a charge of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. No bond or release information was available.

William Hartwell McDonald, 59, of Kempner was arrested Sept. 8 by LPSO on charges of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and operating a vehicle without a license and for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license, capias pro fine-expired registration, and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Mondragon-Rebollar, 18, of Manor was arrested Sept. 8 by LPSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana and on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

Dalton James Phillips, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on charges of burglary of a building, no driver’s license, and open container-passenger and for bail jumping/failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Trevor James Pollard, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Harley Brock Sharrock, 32, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO for capias pro fine-failure to control speed and parole violation. No bond or release information was available.

Alex Tarvin, 29, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 8 by LPSO on charges of credit/debit card abuse, possession of a controlled substance, and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Fitzgerald Askew, 46, of Cedar Park was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO on a charge of harassment and for motion to revoke/motion to adjudicate guilt-harassment. He was released the same day after posting a $7,500 bond.

Jaime Guillen Jr., 20, of Cypress was arrested Sept. 9 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

William Eugene Holt, 29, of Midland was arrested Sept. 9 by GSPD for bond forfeiture-assault by choking. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Tracy Meredith, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 9 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Valerie Marie Rodriguez, 46, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 9 by GSPD on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Seferin Rodriguez-Albarran, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 9 by on a charge of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Hargun Singh Anand, 26, was arrested Sept. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Maria Catalan-Robles, 39, was arrested Sept. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Rafael Xavier Coleman, 30, was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order. No bond or release information was available.

Patricia Diaz-Cadena, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to identify/giving false information. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Cody Lane Garcia, 19, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD for a motion to revoke probation-criminal mischief. No bond or release information was available.

Danielle Danne Moore, 30, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 10 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Thomas Joseph Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO on an indictment-intoxication manslaughter and indictment-manslaughter. He was released the same day after posting bond.

Pedro Rubio-Yanez, 59, was arrested Sept. 10 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

Glenn Alan Small, 47, of Leander was arrested Sept. 10 by DPS on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Edward Jordan Davis, 25, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Jennifer Lyn Henderson, 39, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Luis Hernandez, 60, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO for a commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond or release information was available.

Cesar Jorge Leija, 43, of Laredo was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Stephen Tracy Meredith, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kristi Hamrick Sanchez, 40, of San Saba was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO on charge of engaging in organized criminal activity and forgery financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

Maria DeJesus Sanchez, 35, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Juan Serrano-Monsalve, 20, of Copperas Cove was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO on an indictment-burglary of a habitation, indictment-theft of a firearm, and indictment-burglary of a building. No bond or release information was available.

Edward Allen Varner Jr., 35, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO for a commitment-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information was available.

Crystal Lillian Cook, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 12 by MFPD for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Jay Michael Dodd, 39, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12 by BPD on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Wayne Alan Erickson, 51, of Dripping Springs was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO on charges of securing the execution of a document by deception, misappropriation of a trust fund-fraud, failure to maintain construction accounts, failure to maintain construction account invoice, failure to maintain construction disbursement. No bond or release information was available.

Sean Titus Fortney, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while license is invalid, and displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration. He was released the same day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Thelma Joyce Leifester, 49, of Groesbeck was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO for sentencing-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

David Killough, 32, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Roland Vasquez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 12 by GSPD on an indictment-unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Brianna N. Watts, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO on charges of reckless driving and no driver’s license. No bond or release information was available.