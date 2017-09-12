PEC sends staff to help restore Florida power in wake of Hurricane Irma

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative sent staff and resources to Hurricane Irma-ravaged Florida on Sept. 11 to help restore electricity to homes and businesses.

PEC dispatched 21 employees to Quincy, Florida, near Tallahassee to help rebuild the electric grid in the wake of the powerful storm, which hit the Florida Keys as a Category 4.

The storm made landfall on Sept. 10, leaving millions of people without electricity and running water in vast swaths of the state.

PEC crews are scheduled to meet with Talquin Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Quincy, to restore power at a quicker pace over the next several days.

Along with lineman and support staff, PEC also lent personnel from its safety and engineering departments.

Two of PEC’s unmanned aerial vehicles will assist crews in assessing damage.

“Restoring power after a storm of this magnitude is not easy, and we’re happy to offer our crews and resources to help bring electricity back to their community,” said Wayne McKee, PEC’s vice president of operations, in a statement.

PEC crews are scheduled to be in Florida for about eight days.

Officials are developing a rotating schedule to coordinate future resources to the affected area.

connie@thepicayune.com