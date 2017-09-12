Marble Falls man indicted in July 4 crosswalk death

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A Burnet County grand jury indicted a man on three felony charges related to a July 4 road incident in Marble Falls that killed a Comal County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer.

The grand jury handed down the three-count indictment Sept. 5 against Thomas Pfeifer Jr., 33, of Marble Falls that included intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle. The grand jury also indicted the defendant on charges of manslaughter and an accident involving a death. All three are second-degree felonies and punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

On July 4, Cynthia Young, 60, of Spring Branch was leaving the Fourth of July fireworks show on Lake Marble Falls with her family just before 11 p.m. when a 2013 Dodge pickup truck struck her while she was in the crosswalk on the west side of the intersection of Yett and Main streets. The driver of the pickup, later identified as Pfiefer, allegedly stopped, left the vehicle, and got back into the pickup and fled, according to a Marble Falls Police Department report.

Young was transported by helicopter to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin, where she later died from her injuries.

Young joined the Comal County Sheriff’s Office in 2009 as part of the nursing staff but became a corrections officer in 2012.

The suspect turned himself in at the Marble Falls Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. July 5. He was then booked into the Burnet County Jail, where he later bonded out.

The indictment alleges the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the accident and ran a stop sign when he struck the victim. The indictment went on to state that the defendant failed to stop and render aid to the victim.

After the indictment, Pfeifer was booked into the Burnet County Jail on Sept. 10 but posted $70,000 in bonds and was released the same day. As part of his bond, Pfiefer must have an interlock ignition device installed on his vehicle by Sept. 20.

