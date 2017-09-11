Wilton Wilson, 65, of Kingsland died Sept. 1, 2017

Wilton “Don” Wilson, 65, of Kingsland, Texas, formally of Lake Jackson, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 1, 2017.

Don’s granddaughter Caleigh had a precious moment with her Papa as she held his hands and led him to the Lord two weeks before he passed.

The family will have visitation from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, 306 Texas 29 East in Burnet, (512) 756-2222. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at Mahomet Cemetery in Bertram.

Don was born March 29, 1952, to Clifford and Edith Wilson in Bertram.

He worked as a senior tech operator for BASF for many years until he retired. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, watching TV, and taking his kids and grandkids fishing.

Don loved his granddaughters; they were no doubt the light that shined in his eyes. He cherished every moment spent with them. He also enjoyed playing pool with his son, Jason, and enjoyed a hot cup of coffee with his daughter, Christina.

Don is survived by his two children: Christina Wilson of Angleton and her daughters, Caleigh and Carsyn Robinson; and son, Jason Wilson of Lake Jackson. He is also survived by his three brothers, Randy Wilson of Kingsland, Ricky Wilson of Kingsland and Lee Wilson and wife Shirley of Bertram and many nieces, nephews, and family members.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Edith Wilson, and grandparents Leslie and Velma Wilson.

