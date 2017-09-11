Walter Earl Post, 67, of Marble Falls died Aug. 31, 2017

Walter Earl Post, 67, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away Aug. 31, 2017. He was born to Walter Earl and Wilma Margaret (Larigan) Post on June 20, 1950, in Houston.

Mr. Post was a retired electrical lineman and a past state arm wrestling champion. In his earlier days, he enjoyed weightlifting with his friend and mentor, boss and neighbor, Keith Thurman, who remained one of his best friends. Another of his fondest memories was of football at Llano High School with his friends Randy, Willy, and many others, who also remained good friends.

In his retirement years, he enjoyed, more than words can express, playing golf at the Llano Golf Course with his high school friends and many new friends he met on the course.

He always considered Llano his home and would proudly tell people he was from Llano, Texas. Lastly, in retirement, he loved competing in fishing tournaments with his brother-in-law Ted, who was always more than a brother-in-law to him, in the Brenham Bass Club. He also loved spending time with his beloved dogs and cooking on the pit for family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Iva of Marble Falls; son, Christopher Brent Post and wife Nancy of Bertram; daughter, Jeanna D’nae Minton of Cedar Park; grandson, Bailey Lane Post; brothers, Jimmy Bramblett, Ronnie Bramblett, and Daryl Ewing; sisters, Vicki Nelson and Cheryl Cantrell; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Zientek.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008, with Kevin Donahue officiating. Go to putnamcares.com to sign a guest register.