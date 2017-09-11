Turnovers plague Faith Flames in 52-14 loss to Geneva

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost 52-14 to Boerne Geneva on Sept. 8

The Flames (0-2, 0-0 Division III, District 4 of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) got their first touchdown of the game when defensive end Garrett Henderson dropped back for an interception and returned it 58 yards for a score.

Faith’s other touchdown was a 6-yard carry by running back Seth Cozby.

Despite the outcome, Faith head coach Pete Rhoades remains encouraged by the progress of his team, which has only 14 players on the roster.

“Our young kids are getting so much better fundamentally,” he said. “They’ve become so much sounder than what they started with.”

The Eagles (2-0, 0-0 Division III, District 5 of TAPPS) scored on their opening possession for a 7-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, the Flames earned a couple of first downs but fumbled the ball, which Geneva recovered. The Eagles were held to a field goal for a 10-0.

Faith fumbled again on the ensuing kickoff inside its 10-yard line, and Geneva recovered and later scored for a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. That went to 52-0 by the half. The Flames had five fumbles in the first half.

Rhoades said the two first downs illustrate the running game is doing what it’s supposed to, which is move the chains.

“When we execute and run where we’re supposed to, good things happen,” he said. “It’s real difficult to play a team as good as Geneva when you turn the ball over five times.”

Payton Lackey, a newcomer to the team, had the first tackle on the kickoff team and had a couple of sacks.

Geneva had 220 rushing yards on 26 attempts led by Devon Ahrens, who had nine carries for 116 yards and a touchdown.

The Flames travel to San Antonio TMI for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, Sept. 15, at the Episcopal School of Texas, 20955 W. Tejas Trail in San Antonio.

