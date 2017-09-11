Jeffrey Leon Hawkins, 52, of Haskell died Aug. 29, 2017

Jeffrey Leon Hawkins, 52, of Haskell, Texas, passed away Aug. 29, 2017. Jeff was born Jan. 5, 1965, in Odessa. His final days where happily spent with friends and family at his cabin on Lake Stamford.

Jeff was an avid fisherman and a capable builder. His dedication to his work and hobbies were an inspiration to all.

Jeff’s unexpected death left an especially sharp sting to those who knew and loved him. Jeff is survived by his wife, Sherry; sons, Chris, Justin (Allie), and Jacob; beloved mother, Jean Austin (Gerald); sisters, Tammy Blackmon (Terry) and Cindy Storm (Roger); niece Emily; nephews Ryne (Andrea) and Erik; and grandchildren, Brooklynn and Weslyn.

He was preceded in death by father Ronnie and brother Mike.

All those left behind in dismay of this profound loss are finding help in the equally profound strength lent to us all by Jeff himself. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Sept. 5 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. Interment follows at Tow Cemetery.

His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Humane Society.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.