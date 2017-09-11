Ex-Burnet car dealership GM to pay restitution to local 4-H in show calf cash plea deal

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A former car dealership general manager has agreed to pay restitution to the Burnet County 4-H program in a plea deal related to charges he used dealership money to purchase a show calf, according to court documents.

Kirk Edmund Hagen, a real estate agent who formerly worked for Cecil Atkission Motors in Burnet, accepted the plea deal Aug. 16 from the 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Attorneys agreed to reduce Hagen’s initial charge of state felony theft ($1,500-$20,000) to a class A misdemeanor charge.

His sentence includes two years’ probation and $2,500 in restitution, according to the district attorney’s office.

Hagen was accused of using dealership money to pay for a show calf instead of purchasing vehicles and advertising for the dealership, a Burnet Police Department report stated.

“I spoke with the victim (car dealership owner), and after talking with (Hagen’s) attorney, we worked out a plea,” Assistant District Attorney Amber Myers said. “He agreed to pay $2,500. He’s going to pay the restitution to the Burnet County 4-H.”

Hagen was indicted in January on the initial charge, which carried a potential penalty of two years in a state jail facility with a conviction.

In a Sept. 11 phone call to Hagen, he declined to comment.

