Anna Mae Henderson, 82, of Pflugerville died Aug. 31, 2017

Anna Mae Henderson passed away Aug. 31, 2017, in Pflugerville, Texas, at the age of 82. She was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Brady, Texas, to Ben Honig and Alta (Ake). Anna was raised in Llano, Texas.

She and her husband married in 1954 then moved to Austin, where she lived from 1954 to 1983.

Anna worked as the office manager at Beall’s department store in Austin for 22 years then returned to Llano and worked for the Llano County Tax Office. She was later elected Tax Assessor Collector. She was also a cattle rancher.

Anna was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Castell Community Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Honig and Alta Honig; husband, Francis Ray Henderson; and brothers, Ben Honig Jr. and Adolph Honig.

Anna is survived by her son, Ray Henderson of Austin; daughters, Tammy Campbell and husband Jeff of Elgin and Patty Westervelt and husband George of San Antonio; sisters, Emily Honig of Llano, Vera Honig of Llano, and Lillie Baker of Marble Falls; and grandchild, Jodi Westervelt.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at the funeral home with Pastor Elliott Pancoast officiating. Interment will follow at Honig Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 3846 W. 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.