MFISD honoring ‘three legs’ of U.S.: veterans, first responders, and teachers

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen sees the United States basically held up on three strong legs, but they all have to be there for the Republic to stand firm.

On Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:10 p.m., before the Marble Falls-Burnet football game at Mustang Stadium, MFISD will honor those three legs: veterans, first responders, and retired teachers.

“Those three, they have to work together to keep our country upright,” Allen said.

He explained that teachers educate students on the importance of civic duties such as voting and participating in a civil society. That’s on top of their other academics.

Behind them are the veterans.

“You have our veterans, who are willing to give up their own lives so we can have our freedoms,” Allen added. “And then the first responders, they are the ones who keep us safe and keep us a society of law and order.

“You need all three of them,” he added.

Allen wouldn’t go into much detail regarding the pre-kickoff ceremony, but he promised it would be something special.

“I encourage everyone to attend and honor them,” he added.

The stadium is located at 2101 Mustang Drive in Marble Falls.

