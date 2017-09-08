Marble Falls students ‘adopt’ Bay City families affected by hurricane

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — People are often quick to stereotype teens as self-centered and uncaring, but Marble Falls High School students are demonstrating that’s the exception, not the rule.

After Hurricane Harvey unleashed a torrent of wind and rain on Southeast Texas, forced many families to flee their homes, and closed several schools, members of the MFHS student council and National Honor Society decided they had to do something to help. The two organizations “adopted” Bay City Independent School District families who lost their homes in the Houston area.

“We chose Bay City because it is similar to Marble Falls,” said Kimberlee McLeod, the MFHS National Honor Society sponsor. “I still have contacts there and know what the needs are and because it is an affected area that isn’t getting a lot of attention. We’re hoping that Mustang Nation can help the Blackcat Nation recover from Hurricane Harvey and know that they are not alone in their recovery efforts.”

Bay City is located in Southeast Texas in Matagorda County between Houston and Port Lavaca. The district has about 3,700 students in three elementary schools, a junior high, and a high school. Approximately 70 percent of the Bay City ISD families are considered economically disadvantaged.

During the Marble Falls-Burnet football game Friday, Sept. 8, the National Honor Society and student council will be collecting monetary donations and items such as cleaning supplies, ready-to-eat food, hygiene products and toiletries, and paper goods.

The collections will begin during the game (kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive) and continue throughout the year.

“I want to help because I have been in that situation,” MHFS senior Jalashawn Ford said. “I understand how hard it is to suddenly have everything you know washed away.”

Bay City ISD started classes Aug. 21, but Hurricane Harvey forced the closure of the district for several days after authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order Aug. 25. Classes resumed Sept. 6.

Even with classes starting again, many Bay City ISD families face an uncertain future with homes damaged or destroyed, jobs questionable as many area businesses remain closed, and other issues.

The Marble Falls students want to offer some hope to their new friends in Bay City.

“Sometimes, when the news is overwhelmed with depressing events happening every day, no matter how kindhearted a person is, we become calloused to tragedies we see happening around us,” MFHS senior Kassidy Reitan said. “It would really be a great experience to help those in need, put a smile on their face, and remind me that it is a constant blessing to have food, shelter, water, and a school standing to attend for senior year.”

Bay City ISD has also created donation page HERE for anyone who wants to make direct contributions.

Call Marble Falls High School at (830) 693-4375 for more information or to support the National Honor Society and student council efforts.

