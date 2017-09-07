Marble Falls EDC awards hospital more than $229,000 for jobs goal

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Economic development officials have awarded Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls nearly $230,000 for meeting a jobs creation goal and extended the entity’s incentive package for another year.

On Sept. 6, officials of the hospital, located on Texas 71 just off U.S. 281, accepted a reimbursement check for the fifth year in a row from the Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. during its regular meeting.

EDC officials approved reimbursing the hospital $2.5 million tied to annual jobs creation over a five-year period.

“They had projected several years to create 22 jobs in their fifth year of operation,” Marble Falls EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher said. “They actually created 41 new jobs, so this ($229,820.58) was the reimbursement for this year.”

Hospital officials initially projected 446 jobs over five years.

“As of today, they’re at 433, but because they have 56 openings,” Fletcher said. “Currently, the EDC board favorably recommended, took action to extend the performance agreement by one year to fill some of those jobs.”

Approximately $72,000 remains to be dispersed if the hospital creates 13 more jobs in its sixth year, according to the extended incentive agreement.

The reimbursement checks are calculated based on $5,600 per job created.

“I think it was remarkable that they were so accurate in forecasting their job growth,” Fletcher said.

Also, hospital officials informed the EDC board that:

• the average job salary at the facility is $70,000 (excluding physicians);

• the largest category of employees is nurses;

• and the combined salaries of personnel amounts to approximately $22 million.

“It’s been one of the biggest things that has happened to our community,” Fletcher said. “With the quality of jobs, the expansion of the healthcare sector and, basically, the overall economy and all of the development we’re seeing — a lot of that is tied to the hospital.”

