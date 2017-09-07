Faith Academy football hosting ‘high-octane’ Boerne Geneva

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team hopes home-field advantage pays dividends as the Flames take on Boerne Geneva on Sept. 8.

The game between the two Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pony Stadium, 1511 Pony Circle Drive in Marble Falls.

Faith (0-1) is a member of District 4, Division III, while Geneva (1-0) plays in District 5, Division III.

The Flames suffered a 39-8 loss to Center Point in Week 1. Geneva is coming off a 31-12 win over San Antonio Military Institute last week in which the Eagles racked up 295 yards of total offense.

Geneva quarterback Will Langenbahn completed 12 of 20 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, which went to sophomore receiver Easton Myrick, who had four receptions for 94 yards. Junior running back Devon Ahrens had 14 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

Faith head coach Pete Rhoades said Geneva runs “a high-octane” offense that its head coach, Dean Herbort, used when he was the head coach at Fredericksburg High School.

“The quarterback does a great job of reading the defensive ends,” Rhoades said. “They’ll run the football, but they’re liable to hit you with a vertical pass at any time.”

The Eagles defense is led by senior noseguard Zach Akin, who had six tackles during the win over TMI, and junior free safety Ethan Houser, who had five solo tackles. Junior inside linebacker Ahrens had a 32-yard interception.

“They swarm to the football, they’re very aggressive,” Rhoades said of the Eagles. “We have to control the (line of scrimmage) and execute our offense. We can’t let linebackers come through the gaps. We’ll focus on the offensive line picking up the defensive standouts and try to counter with the run game and build on last week.”

In Faith’s loss to Center Point on Sept. 1, the Pirates used their option offense to rack up yards and points. Rhoades said he could see mental errors by his players, specifically incorrect pursuit angles that led to three touchdowns. Faith also missed a block on a field-goal attempt.

Rhoades noted that while “you can never be happy with a defeat,” Faith kept battling.

“All of those things are correctable mistakes,” he said. “I was pleased with the effort of the young kids. Center Point was made up of juniors and seniors, and (my players) fought until the end. Our kids got after it, and we basically got better.”

Rhoades said the goal is to get better every week and see each non-district contest as a chance to improve before district play begins against Bryan St. Joseph Catholic on Oct. 6.

“Our focus is getting better at what you do every week to build toward district,” he said. “If we do that, the victories will take care of themselves.”

