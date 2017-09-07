Dennis Peter Ahlert, 80, of Tow died Sept. 1, 2017

Dennis Peter Ahlert of Tow, Texas, passed away Sept. 1, 2017, at the age of 80. He was born to Peter and Ruth Bertot on Sept. 9, 1936, in Highland, Illinois.

Growing up, he played high school football and went to college at Marquette University. There, he earned Big 10 All-American honors and wanted to continue with a career in pro football. During tryouts with the Green Bay Packers, he met all of the greats, including Vince Lombardi, Bart Starr, Paul Hornung, and Jerry Kramer. He suffered an injury during training camp, ending his football dreams.

Dennis then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for more than 20 years with tours in Japan, Scotland, Alaska, and Vietnam.

After retiring from the Air Force, he became a Realtor selling new homes for various San Antonio companies.

Dennis met the love of his life, Elvie Magdalene Glass, in the early 1960s and married her soon thereafter. With Elvie’s three children and Dennis’s two, they became a blended family of seven. Dennis is survived by his children, Allan and Arlene Glass of Granbury, Connie and Hank Crowder of Floresville, Cindy and Dennis Zukowski of Prosper, Tracey and Doug Freeman of Gatesville, and John and Jane Ahlert of San Antonio; sixteen grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elvie, and grandson Nathan.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008. A Rosary begins at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Trinity Avenue in Kingsland with the Rev. Uche officiating. Interment will follow at Tow Cemetery. Dennis will be buried with military honors provided by the U.S. Air Force. Go to putnamcares.com to offer condolences.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, while his granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.