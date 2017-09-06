Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 29-Sept. 4

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lundy Stephen Allen, 63, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of driving while license is invalid, displaying expired registration/license plate, and failure to maintain financial responsibility, and for failure to appear-driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Bobbie Lee Muncy Burnham, 52, of San Saba was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of assault of a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resist arrest/search/or transport. No bond or release information was available.

Ariel Elaine Cook, 23, of Llano was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of driving while license is suspended/invalid. She was released the same day after paying a fine.

Brett Wayne Finley, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of no valid driver’s license in possession. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Klena Claudene Fletcher, 27, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of rider not secured by a safety belt-driver and driving while license is suspended/invalid. She was released the following day to see a judge.

Terrell Gene Glenn Jr., 48, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released Sept. 1 with credit for time served.

Colleen Patricia Goff, 47, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 1 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is invalid, and unsafe speed and for failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Laura Bell Henderson, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 29 on a charge of public intoxication and an emergency detention order. She was released Aug. 31 to another agency.

Timothy Scott Hitchcock, 44, was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Jackie Smith Jones, 49, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct. She was released the same day to see a judge.

Caleb Ahmad Key, 17, of Cedar Park was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Hali Rae Lewis, 20, of Llano was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence and possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $6,000 bond.

Carl Thomas Loudermilk Jr., 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of driving while license is invalid/suspended and changing lanes when unsafe and for a violation of a promise to appear. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Waylon Ross McCoury, 34, of San Saba was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Annaliese Rene Pirie, 25, of Del Valle was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. She was released the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.

Halston Wayne Sawyer, 19, of Llano was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Cody Allen Shaw, 25, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license and for violation of a promise to appear. He was released the same day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Ronnie Gene Swartout, 55, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 31 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day with credit for time served.

Blane Carr Taylor, 35, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of disorderly conduct-language and public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Arturo Isaac Tellez, 33, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Trevor Wayne Wiggins, 18, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct-language. He was released the same day to see a judge.

Jonathan Ryan Williams, 23, of Llano was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of abandoning/endangering a child-criminal negligence and possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $9,000 bond.