Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 30-Sept. 5

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ryan Michael Dewey, 18, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 30 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Richard Aaron Lawson, 28, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 30 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of speeding and for failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sarah Jade Thunder Mejia, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 30 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of criminal trespass. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Carlos Andres Rios, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 30 by GSPD on charges of open container in a motor vehicle and speeding and for violation of a promise to appear and capias pro fine-speeding. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

Oscar Sanchez-Mondragon, 31, of Austin was arrested Aug. 30 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. He was released the following day to ICE.

John Hays Stockton III, 31, of Austin was arrested Aug. 30 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on charges of false drug test-falsification device, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $7,000 bond.

Christopher Louis Vega, 39, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 30 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for failure to appear-assault on a family member. No bond or release information was available.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO for surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order and violation of protective order and on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Jose Luis Gomez Jr., 21, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO for motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance and SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Thomas Quintero, 21, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO for SRA-burglary of a habitation. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Sylvia Ann Sarro, 56, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO on a charge of public intoxication. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Blaze Starr Blair, 26, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO for SRA-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Wilmer Chavez-Zambrano, 27, of Austin was arrested Sept. 1 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Sept. 5 to ICE.

David Jarrod Cornelius, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO for insufficient bond-organized retail theft. No bond or release information was available.

Filiberto Lopez Garcia Jr., 27, of Mands was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Robert M. Hawkinson, 56, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD on a charge of theft of service. He was released the same day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Rebecca Anne Marlow, 29, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BPD for SRA-forgery of a financial instrument. No bond or release information was available.

April Marie Rodriguez, 28, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by DPS on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Kyle Elliot Ward, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO for surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Joshua Damien Weems, 31, of Jonestown was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO for a weekend commitment-theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Matthew Kyle Wheeler, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 1 by DPS on a charge of speeding. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Maralee Marie Davis, 27, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 2 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Faustino Dominguez, 17, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 2 by GSPD on a charge of racing on the highway. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Albert Fales, 35, was arrested Sept. 2 by BTPD on charges of a sex offender’s duty to register and possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information was available.

Joel Dean Landers, 55, of Austin was arrested Sept. 2 by MFPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Michael Sidney Lien, 45, of Austin was arrested Sept. 2 by MFPD on charges of a prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility and public intoxication. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Dion Ellis Martin Jr., 23, of Austin was arrested Sept. 2 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) for bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Santiago Mata-Loria, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 2 by GSPD on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Stephen Tracy Meredith, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2 by BPD on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while license is invalid. He was released Sept. 4 after posting a $1,500 bond.

Fermin Delahoya, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 3 by DPS on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Gerardo Lopez Luna, 23, was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Sept. 5 to ICE.

Eddie Maldonado Mayorga, 25, of Austin was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Sept. 5 to ICE.

Ian Michael Martinez, 19, of Fort Hood was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Manuel Gonzalez Martinez, 23, of Austin was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Sept. 5 to ICE.

Nathaniel Wade Pfeuffer, 19, of Fort Hood was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Ashley Varlade-Weyland, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 3 by GSPD for SRA-possession of a controlled substance and on charges of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Damien Weems, 31, of Jonestown was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO on charges of displaying expired license plates. No bond or release information was available.

Fernando Zarate-Hernandez, 19, of Austin was arrested Sept. 3 by DPS on a charge of delivery of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Olvin Rodriguez Zuniga, 37, of Austin was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE on an immigration detainer. He was released Sept. 5 to ICE.

Brian David Bennett, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD on charges of no fishing license and for capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, capias pro fine-no seat belt, capias pro fine-failure to appear, and a handicap parking violation. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Karen Louise Bennett, 25, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD on a charge of failure to stop/remain stopped for school bus and for capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-no driver’s license, and capias pro fine-failure to appear. She was released the following day after paying a fine.

Michael Chapman, 35, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO for failure to appear and a charge of expired registration. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Santiago Mata-Coria, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information was available.

James Thomas Nichols, 57, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 4 by DPS on charges of possession of marijuana and and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Lynn Patrick Thompson, 64, of Austin was arrested Sept. 4 by MFPD on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Paul Anthony Zublionis, 27, of Lavernia was arrested Sept. 4 by BPD for failure to appear-possession of marijuana and failure to appear-driving while license is invalid and on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Kaleb Lane Baker, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5 by MFPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Elaine Miller Banta, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5 by MFPD on a charge of theft of property. No bond or release information was available.

Mike Jefferson Baughman, 19, of Llano was arrested Sept. 5 by BPD for a motion to adjudicate guilt-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information was available.

David Jarrod Cornelius, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO for capias pro fine-open container-driver. No bond or release information was available.

Jason Gene Hamilton, 37, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 5 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) for capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, and failure to appear. No bond or release information was available.

Justin Neil Hays, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 5 by MFPD on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information was available.

Krysta Danielle Hopkins, 30, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 5 by DPS on a charge of driving while license is invalid. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Edward Fuentes Martinez, 23, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 5 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) for failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine-speeding, and capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond or release information was available.

Cody Rahe White, 35, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 5 by BCSO for bond forfeiture-burglary of a building, bond forfeiture-theft of property, and bond revocation-aggravated robbery. No bond or release information was available.