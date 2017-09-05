Texas 29 near Liberty Hill site of two fatal crashes in 24 hours

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LIBERTY HILL — Three people, including a motorcyclist, are dead following two separate collisions in a 24-hour period along the same stretch of Texas 29 in Williamson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The first fatal collision was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 on Texas 29 just off CR 200.

A 2006 Ford F-150 driven by 36-year-old John Gonzales of Leander pulled out of a convenience store parking lot and struck two vehicles, the report stated.

According to the DPS report, “The Ford then fled the scene on the wrong side of the road going west … and traveling approximately (a quarter-mile) before striking a 2016 Dodge Ram and a 2004 Dodge Ram.”

The driver of the 2004 Dodge Ram, 29-year-old Jorge Montoya-Balderas of Cedar Park, died at the scene.

Montoya-Balderas was pronounced dead by Williamson County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Edna Staudt.

A passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old Marcelo Montoya-Balderas of Cedar Park, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzales, the driver of the Ford F-150, was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin. As of Sept. 5, information about the driver’s condition was pending.

On Sept. 1, DPS troopers reported another fatal collision just before 10 p.m. on Texas 29, two miles east of Liberty Hill.

A motorcyclist, 52-year-old Timothy Repard of Liberty Hill, died at the scene.

Repard was pronounced dead by Williamson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Bill Gravell, the report stated.

Repard, who was on a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling west on the highway in the inside lane when a Honda Accord traveling east in the center lane prepared to make a left turn into a private drive, the report stated.

“The driver of (the Honda Accord) failed to yield (the) right-of-way, turning left in front of (the motorcycle),” according to the DPS report.

Philip Akem, 47, of Liberty Hill, the driver of the Honda Accord “sustained injuries,” but information about his condition and treatment was pending.

connie@thepicayune.com