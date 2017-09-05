Marble Falls police: Man killed in 1431 crash was driving stolen car

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — Investigators believe the victim of a fatal collision on RR 1431 within the city limits was driving a vehicle reported stolen in Dallas County, according to the Marble Falls Police Department.

The collision, which involved four vehicles, happened at about 4:40 p.m. Aug. 31 in the 1900 block of the roadway in Marble Falls.

As of Sept. 5, authorities were awaiting notice of next of kin to identify the driver.

“It is believed that the driver, knowing that he was in a stolen vehicle, made a U-turn attempting to flee the scene (of the initial accident),” Marble Falls Police Capt. Glenn Hanson said. “At (that) time, he collided head-on with (another vehicle).”

According to the report, the 39-year-old male victim was driving a 2017 Honda Civic east on RR 1431 when he “rear-ended” the back of a 2016 Ford F350.

At that time, the driver of the reported stolen vehicle attempted to make a U-turn, which resulted in a head-on collision with a westbound 2011 Lexus RX350, driven by a 78-year-old woman from Horseshoe Bay, the report stated.

A 2006 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by a 49-year-old woman from Highland Haven, then collided with the Lexus. The Suburban had an 18-year-old passenger.

The Lexus driver was taken by Marble Falls Area EMS ambulance to Dell Seton Hospital in Austin with “incapacitating” injuries. As of Sept. 5, her updated condition was pending.

The driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Peggy Simon.

“We’re still waiting on Dallas PD to make a death notification of the next of kin for the deceased,” Hanson said.

No other injuries were reported.

