John Charles Heath, 80, of Highland Haven died Aug. 19, 2017

John Charles Heath, 80, of Highland Haven, Texas passed away on August 19, 2017. He was born to Herbert Charles and Elizabeth (Curson) Heath on May 1, 1937 in Houston, Texas.

Following John’s graduation from Lamar High School in Houston, Texas, his love of Mathematics and English prompted his move to Austin, Texas. He graduated with a Bachelors from the University of Texas Austin with a double major in both subjects, served in the United States Army, and ultimately obtained a Master’s Degree in Fine Arts from Southwest Texas State University. In addition to graduating from college while drafting for the City of Austin Department of Engineering, John was also rewarded the Expert Marksmanship badge in the Army.

John had a very fruitful career in teaching and administration. His influence as an educator in the Austin area is indicative by the large number of students and co-workers he has inspired. John fostered many fond memories at Stephen F Austin High School and Bowie High School. Throughout his profession, John found time to pilot his personal airplane around various destinations within the United States.

After thirty-four years serving as a teacher and administrator, John retired in 1994 and embarked on numerous journeys around the world with his wife Martha. During, retirement he served as mayor of Highland Haven while he and his wife took immeasurable pleasure in raising their granddaughter Meghan Cooper Connelly, a facet of his life he deemed most enjoyable.

He is survived by his wife Martha of Highland Haven, Texas, his granddaughter Meghan Cooper Connelly and her husband Frank Connelly of Fort Worth, his niece Sherry Howe of Highland Haven, and his nephew William Heath Jr. of Colorado. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. He is preceded by his siblings Carolyn Heath Muncy and William Heath Sr.

A memorial service is planned for 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park with Military honors. Following the ceremony, there will be a reception at the Highland Haven Community Center in Highland Haven, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Texas Exes organization. An online register can be found at www.PutnamCares.com.

Cremation arrangements by Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008.