Mary M. Van Liew, 97, of Kingsland died July 28, 2017

Mary M. (Birdsall) Van Liew, 97, of Kingsland, Texas, passed away July 28, 2017. She was born to J. Frank and Brittie (Alton) Birdsall on Sept. 20, 1919, in Croswell. Michigan.

She spent her school years with her family in Holcomb, New York.

She married D. Van Liew on May 19, 1943. Mary served as personnel director of the Neiman Marcus stores in Houston and Dallas. She was a graduate of the University of Houston.

Mary with husband, D., operated a seashell business after retirement. They both were very active in the Kingsland House of Arts and Crafts.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews and many dear friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband D.; mother and father; sister, Donna; and brothers, Paul W., J. Frank Jr., and Lamont.

Appreciation and thanks to the staffs at Windchime, Altus Hospice, and Visiting Angels for the exceptional care given to Mary.

A memorial service is 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Windchime Assisted Living in Kingsland with a reception to follow at Putnam Funeral Home, 145 Texas Ave. in Kingsland, (325) 388-0008.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen, Dept. 41831l, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Research Hospital, Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.