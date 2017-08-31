Faith hits the field for football opener with 14 players and a lot of heart

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team begins one of its most challenging seasons when the Flames travel to Center Point on Friday, Sept. 1.

The contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium, located at the intersection of Stoneleigh Road and 1462nd Street North in Center Point.

Faith is a member of District 4 Division III of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Center Point belongs to District 14-2A Division II of the University Interscholastic League.

The challenge is how the Flames will perform with only 14 players on the roster. But what the team lacks in numbers, it more than makes up for in heart, head coach Pete Rhoades said.

“They played through anything during fall ball and in 7-on-7,” he said. “They showed competitiveness and heart.”

With such a small number, most of the Flames will play every down, so no player will be concerned he’s not playing enough, Rhoades said. But that also brings another element for coaches.

“We have to figure out a way to allow for rest,” the coach said. “Our kids have to play more than one position. This is about how good of physical condition we’re in, but the big thing will be the mental toughness to play a full 48 minutes.”

The Pirates are led quarterback Tye Carnes, running back Dominic Espinosa, and receiver Tyler Bryant.

Center Point’s scheme is run-based with wing looks and option plays.

Rhoades believes this “will be a good test” for his team.

“Their quarterback is their best athlete,” he said. “We’ll have to contain him. If you give him a lot of space, he’ll turn it into a big gain.”

Offensively, the Flames are aiming to unleash their run game.

Rhoades wants to see few mental lapses, he said.

“If we can do that, I know we’ll be successful,” he said. “We’ve had a great two-a-day sessions.”

Rhoades will be making his head coaching debut after nearly three decades as an assistant.

“After 29 years, I never really thought I’d want to be a head coach,” he said. “I’m really excited. It’s going to be fun.”

