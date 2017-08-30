Llano County Jail bookings for Aug. 22-28, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Llano County Jail during the period of Aug. 22-28, 2017, according to Llano County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dylon Douglass Anderson, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of driving while license is invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired registration/license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information was available.

Mike Jefferson Baughman, 19, of Llano was arrested Aug. 24 for a commitment-credit/debit card abuse. No bond or release information available.

Bryant L. Beeler, 21, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 26 on charges of possession of marijuana, assault, and public intoxication. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Christopher Wade Burg, 27, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the same day after paying a fine.

Devin Carter, 20, of Llano was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jonathan Paul Chambers, 24, of Kountze was arrested Aug. 23 for a commitment-criminal non-support. No bond or release information was available.

Carol Coughran Chilian, 70, of Mason was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Joshua Henry Clark, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 22 for failure to appear-theft. He was released the following day after posting a $3,500 bond.

Antonio Vargas Coronado, 51, of Llano was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Jonathan Kyle Gonzales, 26, of Llano was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of driving while license is invalid, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Ryan Helm, 27, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 28, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 22 for bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. She was released Aug. 25 after posting an $8,000 bond.

Rose Isabelle Karl, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of possession of marijuana. She was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Ian Kelly, 26, of Llano was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of public intoxication. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Aaron Matthew McDonald, 28, of Corpus Christi was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Alex Morris, 24, of Llano was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Nicky Natividad, 18, of Llano was arrested Aug. 24 for alias capias-possession of marijuana. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Nicholas A. Roe, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. No bond or release information was available.

Thomas Michael Ryan II, 45, of Austin was arrested Aug. 25 on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $2,000 bond.

James Lee Simons, 34, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Aug. 27 on a charge of harassment. No bond or release information was available.

Jeffrey Dean Smith, 60, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day to see a judge.

Brandon Robert Warren, 20, of Llano was arrested Aug. 25 on charges of resisting arrest/search/or transport and public intoxication. No bond or release information was available.

Zachary Preston Warren, 21, of Llano was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Anthony Richard Ysais, 44, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 24 on a charge of possession of child pornography. No bond or release information was available.