Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 23-29, 2017

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 23-29, 2017, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Elaine Miller Banta, 68, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 23 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information as available.

Deon Donell Harris, 26, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 23 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on charges of sexual assault of a child and burglary of a habitation-force. No bond or release information as available.

Stacy Ann Jensen, 38, of Pleasanton was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO for NISI-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. No bond or release information as available.

Keithon Dewayne Manus, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 23 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD) on a charge of passing an authorized emergency vehicle. No bond or release information as available.

James Randall Price, 32, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 23 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD) on a charge of assault by contact. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Melinda Carlene Slaughter, 50, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 23 by GSPD for SRA-possession of a controlled substance and on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. No bond or release information as available.

Krissy Love Swearingen, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO on charges of assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information as available.

Susan Dawn Taylor, 50, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD) for failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information as available.

Mistie Dawn Wagner, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23 by HBPD for capias pro fine-expired registration and by BCSO on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released Aug. 28 after paying a fine.

Shaunn Dylan Wyatt, 17, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO on charges of minor in possession of E-cigarette/tobacco and possession of marijuana and for failure to appear and capias pro fine-minor in consumption. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Sarah Michelle Denton, 30, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. No bond or release information as available.

Jake Rae King, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 24 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a charge of rider not secured by safety belt-driver. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Jorge Alejandro Roman, 24, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO for SRA-assault of a family/household member. He was released the following day after posting bond.

Christopher Lynn Stoker, 20, of Breckenridge was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-burglary of a habitation. No bond or release information as available.

Bonnie Lorraine Wrubel, 49, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 24 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD) on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was released Aug. 26 after posting an $11,500 bond.

Kenneth Wrubel, 50, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by BPD for capias pro fine-no driver’s license. He was released the following day after paying a fine.

Elmus Ken Alexander III, 42, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 25 by GSPD on charges of accident involving damage to a vehicle and driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day after posting a $3,000 bond.

Louis Ray Bostick, 44, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 25 by BPD on a charge of tampering with identification numbers. He was released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

Dillon Ray Burnell, 22, of Bluffton was arrested Aug. 25 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive. He was released the following day to LCSO.

Horacio Camacho-Arzate, 26, of Austin was arrested Aug. 25 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on an immigration detainer. No bond or release information as available.

Aaron Christopher Danes, 18, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 25 by MFPD on a charge of theft. He was released the following day after posting a $500 bond.

Marshall Garth Denniston, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 25 by LCSO on a warrant-parole violation. No bond or release information as available.

Brandy Lynnette Dressler, 39, of Austin was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO for judgment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information as available.

Eddie Madrid Duran, 54, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO for a commitment-driving while intoxicated. He was released Aug. 27 per commitment.

Jeremy Paul French, 40, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the following day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Jeffrey Wayne Martin, 33, was arrested Aug. 25 by LCSO on charges of possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information as available.

Anthony Mendez Jr., 35, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 25 by LCSO for judgment-possession of a controlled substance. No bond or release information as available.

Antonio Perez Jr., 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO for a commitment-possession of a controlled substance. He was released Aug. 27 after a commitment.

Sean Michael Clopton, 48, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO on a charge of evading arrest/detention. He was released Aug. 29 after posting a $2,500 bond.

LaDonna Lynn Collins, 52, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. She was released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond.

Javon Davontae Elliston, 21, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 26 by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) on a warrant-parole violation. No bond or release information as available.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26 by GSPD on a charge of public intoxication and for failure to appear. He was released the following day after posting a $700 bond.

Marcos Loera, 28, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 26 by LPSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information as available.

Rickey Lee McCray, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO for failure to appear-child support and bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. No bond or release information as available.

Jose Alfredo Pineda, 29, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 26 by LPSO on a charge of driving while intoxicated and an immigration detainer. No bond or release information as available.

Jack David Lopez, 55, of National City, California, was arrested Aug. 27 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD) on a charge of assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released Aug. 29 after posting an $1,800 bond.

Kenneth Anthony Knouss, 22, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 28 by BPD on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was released the following day on personal recognizance.

Filberto Garcia Lopez, 27, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 28 by BPD on a charge of driving while license is invalid. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Damaso Leon Martinez, 57, of Odessa was arrested Aug. 28 by DPS for failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury-family violence. He was released the following day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Sheniqua Creeral Miller, 23, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO for a commitment-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and a commitment-unlawful delivery/manufacture with intent simulated controlled substance. No bond or release information as available.

Paul Quinton Neely, 37, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO on a charge of theft. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Julio Francisco Quintero, 34, was arrested Aug. 28 by ICE on an immigration hold. He was released the following day to ICE.

Derrek Ray Ribera, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 28 by HBPD on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired commercial vehicle inspection certificate and for failure to appear and capias pro fine-speeding. No bond or release information as available.

Julio Cesar Silva, 40, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO on a charge of criminal non-support. No bond or release information as available.

Kenneth Wauson, 54, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO on a charge of assault on a public servant. He was released the same day on personal recognizance.

Christopher Ronald Bagley, 28, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 29 by an outside agency on a hold. No bond or release information as available.

Bobby Lee Collins, 46, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 29 by BPD on a charge of driving while intoxicated. No bond or release information as available.

Jacob Patrick Grazioli, 27, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 29 by MFPD on a charge of criminal trespass. No bond or release information as available.

James Kevin Lilly, 38, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO for a commitment. No bond or release information as available.

Christopher Michael Porras, 36, of Elgin was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO for motion to adjudicate-assault causing bodily injury. No bond or release information as available.

Dustin Christopher Rowden, 32, of Tow was arrested Aug. 29 by BPD on a charge of public intoxication. No bond or release information as available.

Sterling Morgan Williams, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO on charges of displaying an expired single-state registration and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility. No bond or release information as available.