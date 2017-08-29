Marble Falls-Cedar Creek football game moved to Saturday due to Harvey

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls-Bastrop Cedar Creek football season opener will start a day later than originally scheduled.

Due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Central Texas, officials at both schools decided to move the contest to a noon kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Bastrop Memorial Stadium, 755 Texas 21 West in Cedar Creek.

Flooding from the storm has affected some areas of the Bastrop Independent School District, including Cedar Creek, causing the school to cancel classes on Monday, Aug. 28.

Cedar Creek’s scrimmage on Aug. 25 was also cancelled, so Marble Falls High School interim head football coach Mike Birdwell thought giving the Eagles an extra day of preparation was the right thing to do.

“This situation is much bigger than our two communities,” Birdwell said. “We’ve taken all of this into consideration. We need to do what’s best for student-athletes. It was best to postpone for one day.”

Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com.

All sub-varsity games against Cedar Creek have been cancelled. Instead, Marble Falls will host Llano on Thursday, Aug. 31, with freshmen taking the field at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive, at 5 p.m. and the junior varsity at 6:30 p.m.

