Here’s how to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

As Highland Lakes residents look for ways to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey and the flooding that followed, several area organizations, businesses, and groups are offering those opportunities.

Whether a person wants to donate items, money, or their time, the need is there.

It doesn’t matter where you live in the Highland Lakes; you’re probably close to a donation drop-off location. And while there’s a tremendous need for supplies and money in the impacted area, several evacuees have found refuge in the Highland Lakes. Local organizations such as The Helping Center of Marble Falls, Joseph’s Food Pantry in Granite Shoals, and Jesucristo La Roca Viva Church in Burnet are trying to meet the needs of these evacuees.

The need will continue for weeks and even months to come. We’ve compiled a list organizations in our Highland Lakes Volunteer Guide that people can contribute to in order to assist those in Southeast Texas affected by Harvey.

As the information becomes available, we will update the list. Click HERE for the list.