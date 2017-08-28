Marble Falls starting defense holds East View scoreless in scrimmage

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — The Marble Falls High School football team closed out its training camp with a scrimmage against Georgetown East View on Aug. 25.

The Mustangs now turn their attention to the season-opener against Bastrop Cedar Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Bastrop Memorial Stadium, 755 Texas 21 West in Cedar Creek. Listen to the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a pre-game show at 6:30 p.m.

Marble Falls interim head coach Mike Birdwell commended the Patriots play in the scrimmage.

“They’re a good football team,” he said. “I thought our players competed and got after it. I thought we played really hard and played really fast.”

The Marble Falls starting defense didn’t give up a score during the two-hour matchup. The offense got into East View territory four times but used a mix of players. It also had a handful of dropped passes.

Birdwell acknowledged the miscues but noted he was pleased with the execution.

“We need to get better, we need to get sharper, we need to get better at fundamentals,” he said. “If we’ll do those things, we’ll be 1-0.”

Junior quarterback Andrew Stripling completed eight of 19 passes for 75 yards, while junior quarterback Dillon Mayberry completed four of 12 passes for 54 yards.

The coach said he was pleased with Stripling’s play, noting the quarterback put his unit in the best position to be successful.

“I thought Andrew was extremely poised,” Birdwell said. “He looked like a returning varsity starter. He checked us in and out of plays. He showed great command of the offense and led his team like a true veteran.”

He was also was pleased with the way the defense and offensive line looked, noting they played at a high level.

“The kids fought,” he said.

