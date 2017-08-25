PEC on standby as Harvey could bring bad weather, outages

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Gulf Coast residents aren’t the only Texans paying attention to Hurricane Harvey.

Meteorologists are predicting Harvey will bring severe weather to parts of Central Texas. In response, Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews are prepared to be called in case members lose power.

Heavy rainfall is predicted overnight Friday into Saturday morning in the area.

PEC members experiencing a power outages should report it to (888) 883-3379. They can also download the PEC app at pec.smarthub.coop and report outages through it.

Monitor power outages at outages.pec.coop or by using the SmartHub app. Both will tell users the estimated restoration times.

Go to pec.coop/harvey for the latest information.

